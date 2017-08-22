                   
Jon Jones Fails Drug Test Following UFC 214 Win Over Daniel Cormier

August 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones is in hot water…again.

Jones has been notified of a potential doping violation by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for a drug test that was administered in competition on July 28 following the weigh-ins ahead of his fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

Jones defeated Cormier by third-round knockout to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017,” UFC officials wrote in a statement.

According to the initial report from TMZ.com, Jones tested positive for Turinabol, which is an anabolic steroid. Jones has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending an adjudication process that all fighters are afforded after a potential doping violation.

This is the second time Jones has been in trouble with USADA following a positive drug test last year ahead of his previously scheduled bout with Cormier at UFC 200.

Jones was eventually suspended for one year as a result. That suspension came after Jones faced another suspension after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2015 that ended with his title being stripped by the UFC. 

Jones faces the potential of an even stiffer penalty if he’s found guilty again based on being a repeat offender in the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

The initial TMZ report said that Jones was being stripped of the light heavyweight title, but UFC officials have not confirmed that news yet.

As of now, Jones is provisionally suspended based on the positive drug test result returned by USADA. Jones has not made any public statement regarding the news.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram


               

