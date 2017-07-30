Jon Jones Earns Bonus for KO of Daniel Cormier (UFC 214 Bonuses)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming from Saturday’s UFC 214 pay-per-view following the event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Jon Jones, Volkan Oezdemir, Brian Ortega, and Renato Moicano banked the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night went to featherweight bout between Ortega and Moicano which took place on the preliminary fight card. The first round saw back and forth action with the frame ending with Ortega delivering a jumping knee. The second frame was also competitive with both fighters having their moments. Both men came out in the third slinging heavy leather. Moicano began to slow down and went for a takedown after eating combinations from Ortega. Ortega locked on a guillotine choke as they fell to the canvas. Moicano was forced to quickly tap out.

RELATED > UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results

Jones earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his third-round knockout of Daniel Cormier in the fight card’s main event. Cormier took the fight to Jones from the start of the opening bell. After two rounds, the judges had the fight score one round for each. Midway through the third round, Jones caught Cormier with a head kick that sent Cormier reeling backwards on shaky legs. Jones kept the pressure on and a hurt Cormier crashed to the canvas. Jones followed Cormier to the ground and finished the fight with a series of left hands to win back the title he never lost inside the Octagon.

Oezdemir banked a Performance of the Night award for his 42 second finish of Jimi Manuwa in a light heavyweight bout that kicked off the main card. The two clinched seconds into the fight and Oezdemir landed a left hand that staggered Manuwa. They disengaged and Oezdemir exploded with a flurry catching Manuwa with another left hand that dropped him. He followed up with a few hammer fists leaving Manuwa unconscious.

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones featured 12 bouts. Five finished in knockouts; six went the distance, and one ended in a submission.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram