HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 182

featuredJon Jones Knocks Out Daniel Cormier to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title in UFC 214 Main Event

UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones UFC 214 early weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier, Jon Jones on Weight As All Title Fights Now Official for UFC 214

Jon Jones UFC 214 weigh

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Official Weigh-In Highlights Video

Jon Jones Earns Bonus for KO of Daniel Cormier (UFC 214 Bonuses)

July 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming from Saturday’s UFC 214 pay-per-view following the event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Jon Jones, Volkan Oezdemir, Brian Ortega, and Renato Moicano banked the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night went to featherweight bout between Ortega and Moicano which took place on the preliminary fight card. The first round saw back and forth action with the frame ending with Ortega delivering a jumping knee. The second frame was also competitive with both fighters having their moments. Both men came out in the third slinging heavy leather. Moicano began to slow down and went for a takedown after eating combinations from Ortega. Ortega locked on a guillotine choke as they fell to the canvas. Moicano was forced to quickly tap out.

RELATED > UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results

Jones earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his third-round knockout of Daniel Cormier in the fight card’s main event.  Cormier took the fight to Jones from the start of the opening bell.  After two rounds, the judges had the fight score one round for each.  Midway through the third round, Jones caught Cormier with a head kick that sent Cormier reeling backwards on shaky legs.  Jones kept the pressure on and a hurt Cormier crashed to the canvas.  Jones followed Cormier to the ground and finished the fight with a series of left hands to win back the title he never lost inside the Octagon. 

Oezdemir banked a Performance of the Night award for his 42 second finish of Jimi Manuwa in a light heavyweight bout that kicked off the main card.  The two clinched seconds into the fight and Oezdemir landed a left hand that staggered Manuwa.  They disengaged and Oezdemir exploded with a flurry catching Manuwa with another left hand that dropped him.  He followed up with a few hammer fists leaving Manuwa unconscious. 

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones featured 12 bouts.  Five finished in knockouts; six went the distance, and one ended in a submission. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Robbie Lawler UFC 214 Fight Highlights

Robbie Lawler’s War with Donald Cerrone...

Jul 30, 2017NoNo Comments10 Views

Check out Robbie Lawler's war with Donald Cerrone at UFC 214 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

Jon Jones UFC 214 Fight Highlights

Jon Jones Scores the KO to ...

Check out Jon Jones as he knocked out Daniel

Jul 30, 2017
Tyron Woodley UFC 214 Fight Highlights

Tyron Woodley Takes the Nod...

Check out Tyron Woodley as he takes the nod

Jul 30, 2017

Emotional Jon Jones Admires...

Jon Jones was extremely emotional at UFC 214 on Saturday

Jul 30, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA