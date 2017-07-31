Jon Jones Compares His Career to Mike Tyson

_

Jon Jones‘ career, putting it mildly, has been rocky.

Admittedly, the majority of Jones’ hardships have been self-created. As he rocketed up the ranks at a young age, toppling top contenders and champions alike, Jones skidded into drugs, alcohol, and self destruction.

It’s not a new phenomenon in sports. In fact, it’s not a new phenomenon in combat sports.

As Jones himself recounted at the UFC 214 post-fight press conference after he regained the UFC light heavyweight championship from longtime rival Daniel Cormier, his career has followed a similar path to that of one of the most dominant boxer’s of all time, Mike Tyson.

