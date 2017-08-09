Jon Jones’ Coach Says Brock Lesnar is ‘Scary’ but They Know the Game Plan to Beat Him

Jon Jones’ next fight may not come against former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, but it certainly seems like a matchup he wants in the future.

Jones called out Lesnar following his third round knockout over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 and ever since then there’s been a ton of buzz about the potential matchup pitting the greatest light heavyweight champion in UFC history against one of the most imposing fighters to ever compete inside the Octagon.

Jones’ striking coach Brandon Gibson recently joined the Fight Society podcast where he addressed the possible matchup against Lesnar.

According to Gibson, Lesnar isn’t someone to be taken lightly, especially if he can get a takedown where he’s able to unleash hellish power on the ground, but there are still plenty of ways Jones could beat him.

“Brock’s one of the biggest heavyweights the UFC’s ever seen and he was a defending champion,” Gibson said about Lesnar. “When Brock gets on top of guys he’s ferocious, it’s a scary thing. He puts his guys out with it.

“But if you can take Brock into deep waters and you can use footwork to set up body shots, I think he’s very susceptible to a well-rounded game.”

Because Lesnar would still have to re-enter the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) drug testing program for at least six months while serving out the remainder of his one-year suspension for a previous positive test, the former champion wouldn’t be eligible to return until at least the first half of 2018.

So it’s more than likely Jones will fight again before facing Lesnar, but more than anything his coach just wants a matchup that’s going to keep the light heavyweight champion excited about stepping back into the Octagon again.

“I think Jon’s intrigued with the matchup and now that he’s champion, he kind of gets to pick the type of bout he wants. Whether it’s [Alexander] Gustafsson or Volkan [Oezdemir] or Brock or Stipe [Miocic] or whoever, I want the guy that’s going to get Jon fired up,” Gibson said.

“That’s what I’m really looking for and I’d love to be up for a challenge like Brock Lesnar. I never got to corner against him or game plan for a guy like Brock so if he came back and we were the ones that got the bout I’m sure it would be a huge, huge draw and I think Jon Jones kind of deserves a fight like this. A super fight that gets the fans hyped and gets a lot of eyes and attention back on him. Let people see his greatness.”

Gibson has faith that Jones’ management team along with the UFC will put together the right matchup for him as he looks to return to action following his win over Cormier in July.

No matter who ends up drawing the straw to face Jones next, Gibson is excited to get back into the gym where he will work with the light heavyweight champion on how to dissect his next opponent from start to finish.

“We’ll see how it lines up,” Gibson said about Jones’ next fight. “His manager Malki Kawa is good at getting these kinds of things done and it’s not up to the coaches to help him strategize his next bout but it is our job as coaches once Jon gets a name and he’s decided with his management and the UFC, it’s our job to develop that game plan.

“Our plan is to just keep winning. That’s what we do.”

