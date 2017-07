Jon Jones: Can’t Bend Me; Can’t Break Me

Jon Jones was very gracious in victory toward his opponent, Daniel Cormier, and talked about his journey back from several personal issues that derailed his career. Jones gave an inspirational address about overcoming struggles in life.

