Jon Jones Calls Out Brock Lesnar, the Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Responds

After closing out his rivalry with Daniel Cormier on Saturday night, Jon Jones is gunning for a super fight against one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport.

Just seconds after Jones had his hand raised and the light heavyweight title wrapped back around his waist following a third-round knockout over Cormier, he quickly turned his attention to a former heavyweight champion currently competing in the WWE.

Brock Lesnar — if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon,” Jones shouted.

Over the past week, Jones and Lesnar have exchanged a few messages in separate interviews after the fight was first suggested by fans in a Facebook Live chat with the new light heavyweight champion ahead of UFC 214.

Jones said he would “love” to fight Lesnar and the hulking heavyweight responded by saying “anytime, anywhere” to the challenge.

Brock Lesnar vs Jon JonesFollowing his win, Jones explained that he’s long teased a move to heavyweight and what better way to introduce himself to the division than a super fight against a beast like Lesnar.

“I think it’s about time for me to be involved in a super fight. I think that’s what the fans really want to see is me challenge myself against a heavyweight and why not do it against the biggest and most scary heavyweights in UFC history in Brock Lesnar,” Jones said.

“He brings a tremendous following and I just think it would be so great for the sport of MMA.”

Just minutes after UFC 214 came to a close, Lesnar spoke to the Associated Press where he responded to Jones’ call out.

TRENDING > Emotional Jon Jones Admires Daniel Cormier, Calls Out Brock Lesnar

“Be careful what you wish for, young man,” Lesnar said to Jones.

For now the fight remains nothing more than a rumor as UFC president Dana White later stated that he hasn’t spoken to Lesnar and the former heavyweight champion still has to serve out the remainder of his one-year suspension with USADA after he tested positive for a banned substance surrounding his last fight in July 2016.

Still, White didn’t rule out the fight considering the interest shown from both Lesnar and Jones already. 

“We’ll see what happens,” White said about the fight.

Lesnar has consistently been one of the biggest draws in the history of the sport and White later said that UFC 214 was trending towards more than a million buys on pay-per-view, which only furthers Jones’ stardom in the sport as well.

In an age where the UFC needs sellable fights there may be none bigger than Jones facing Lesnar in the Octagon.

