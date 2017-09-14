                   
Jon Jones Breaks his Silence: ‘I Would Never Do Steroids’

September 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones has finally broken his silence after a drug test administered one day ahead of his fight against Daniel Cormier came back positive for the steroid Turinabol.

Jones gave the sample on July 28 with both the ‘A’ and ‘B’ samples coming back positive for Turinabol as confirmed by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

In the aftermath of that revelation, Jones’ win against Cormier has been overturned to a no contest and his light heavyweight title has been stripped while he still remains on provisional suspension pending hearings with both USADA and the California State Athletic Commission.

While Jones has remained quiet throughout the entire process, he finally responded to a fan on Twitter on Thursday about the steroid allegations.

“Dude the truth is I would never do steroids,” Jones said. “I put that on my children and I put that on my heavenly father.”

Jones’ team has vehemently argued that the former light heavyweight champion was likely the victim of a tainted supplement and that is why he tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol.

Jones will have the opportunity to defend himself both to USADA and the California State Athletic Commission. The commission could hold a hearing on Jones’ case as early as October and he may go to arbitration with USADA over any potential punishment being handed down.

Unfortunately for Jones, he also tested positive for two different banned substances — clomiphene and Letrozol — last year that resulted in a one-year suspension from USADA. Jones went to arbitration for that case as well and while USADA cleared him of blatantly cheating after he produced a tainted sexual enhancement drug he had purchased, they still found him negligent in the matter and gave him the maximum suspension possible.

Now because Jones is a repeat offender, he faces up to a four-year suspension under the UFC’s anti-doping program.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

