                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones ‘B’ Sample Returns Same Positive Result for Steroids

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 205 Kickoff

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Faces Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in New York

featuredAmanda Nunes Edges Valentina Shevchenko by Split Decision in UFC 215 Main Event

UFC 215 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Jon Jones ‘B’ Sample Returns Same Positive Result for Steroids

September 12, 2017
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones’ ‘B’ sample has been returned with the same results as previously discovered, as the UFC light heavyweight champion has tested positive for steroids.

Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol in a sample provided on July 28, one day ahead of his fight at UFC 214 against Daniel Cormier. Following the positive test, Jones’ team requested that the ‘B’ sample also be tested and those results have just been returned.

It must be noted that ‘B’ samples rarely ever return different results from the ‘A’ sample.

“Mr. Jones B sample has confirmed the A sample findings. Importantly – as previously stated – due process should occur before drawing any conclusions about this matter,” a USADA spokesperson confirmed in an email to MMAWeekly.com.

ESPN initially reported the news on Tuesday.

The result was likely expected by Jones and his team following the positive test from the ‘A’ sample, but now the reigning light heavyweight champion will begin his adjudication process.

There’s no timeline on how long that could take to play out if Jones requests arbitration with USADA over the drug test results.

Jones faces up to a four-year suspension for the positive drug test as a repeat offender after he tested positive for two different banned substances — clomiphene and Letrozol — in 2016 ahead of his scheduled fight at UFC 200.

Jones eventually went into arbitration with USADA in that case as well and it was confirmed that the positive test stemmed from a tainted sexual enhancement pill he had purchased over the internet. Unfortunately for Jones, USADA considered him reckless in the matter and handed him a maximum one-year suspension.

Now with a second positive test coming back almost exactly one year later, Jones faces an even stiffer penalty as a result.

Jones’ team has already suggested that he may be the victim of another tainted supplement and they will attempt to prove that if he goes into arbitration with USADA once again.

As of now, Jones remains on a provisional suspension pending the outcome of his adjudication process with USADA. Jones also faces a potential penalty from the California State Athletic Commission, which was the governing body overseeing his fight in July where he knocked out Cormier in the third round to win back the UFC light heavyweight title.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: TBD
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA
Define your site bottom menu