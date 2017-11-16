               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Reveals Retirement Plan and It’s Not Centered on Kelvin Gastelum

Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Flagged for Potential UFC Doping Violation, Pulled from Kelvin Gastelum Bout

Jon Jones Applauds Fabricio Werdum’s Actions, Colby Covington Fires Back

November 16, 2017
NoNo Comments

Don’t expect Jon Jones and Colby Covington to hang out at the next Iowa Central Community College reunion.

The former college roommates don’t appear to be on speaking terms after Covington ripped Jones in a recent interview and now the former light heavyweight champion has responded after hearing about the altercation involving the No. 3 ranked welterweight and Fabricio Werdum.

The situation unfolded late Wednesday night with conflicting stories about who was at fault, but one video did surface that showed Werdum hitting Covington with a boomerang while they were being separated by security.

Jones wrote a message of support to Werdum on Twitter after hearing about the incident.

“I despise racism, good job today Fabricio Werdum,” Jones wrote. “Dude had the audacity to call you a “f—–t” as he’s backing up on Facebook live.”

Covington had posted and the later deleted a video on his Instagram account where he showed the aftermath of the altercation with Werdum where he went on an expletive filled rant and did drop a homophobic slur during his tirade.

Covington has claimed that he was assaulted without provocation while Werdum says that he was taunted by the welterweight fighter and then proceeded to knock a phone out of his hand before he was kicked.

Either way, Covington fired back at his former college wrestling teammate with a message of his own on Twitter.

“Wow, a criminal condoning assault with a deadly weapon. Go figure,” Covington wrote.

Covington hasn’t made any formal statement regarding the incident with Werdum but sources said that he plans on pressing charges against the former heavyweight champion and that the police have taken his statement already.

UFC officials also said in a statement on Wednesday night that they were investigating the matter after hearing about the incident in Australia.

“UFC was made aware of the altercation between Fabricio Werdum and Colby Covington at the organization’s host hotel in Sydney, Australia,” UFC officials said.

“The organization will conduct a full investigation to determine if the Athlete Conduct Policy was violated before taking any further action on this matter.”

Werdum is scheduled to fight in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Australia this weekend while Covington is appearing as a guest fighter for the promotion doing several appearances while hanging out down under.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA