Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Get in Backstage Altercation (video)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

In the lead-up to Friday’s UFC Summer Kickoff Press Conference, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champ Jon Jones got into an altercation in the backstage area.

Jones and Cormier mentioned the dust-up during the press conference, but FOX Sports has exclusive footage of the altercation, which can be seen above.

