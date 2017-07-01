Jon Fitch Survives to Submit Brian Foster in Professional Fighters League Inaugural Event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 1, 2017
No Comments

Jon Fitch survived the striking of Brian Foster in the Professional Fighters League: Daytona main event on Saturday to win by submission in the second round. The event was the first held by the promotion formally known as World Series of Fight. It took place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Fitch and Foster entered the Decagon with the No. 1 seed on the line for the upcoming Professional Fighters League season and it showed in their performances. The fight was exciting from bell to bell as both men had moments of total control. After landing some strikes to open the contest, Foster attempted to go for a guillotine choke but Fitch escaped. The WSOF welterweight champ took over for the rest of the first round, throwing leather from inside Foster’s guard.

In the second round, Foster landed a huge right hand that had Fitch on wobbly legs. Foster continued to press for the finish and came within moments of finishing the fight. However, Fitch’s toughness would show through as he survived the onslaught and eventually took top position. In one of the strangest finishes in recent MMA history, Fitch would lock in a modified rear-naked choke to get the tap out in the second frame. It was the only finish on the four-bout fight card.

Professional Fighters League: Daytona Results:

– Jon Fitch def. Brian Foster by submission (bulldog choke) at 3:12, R2
– Herman Terrado def. Joao Zeferino by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
– Jason High def. Caros Fodor by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
– Ronny Markes def. Smealinho Rama by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

