Johny Hendricks Training at Jackson-Winkeljohn Academy Ahead of UFC 217

Former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks knows he might be in a do-or-die situation heading into his next fight at UFC 217.

That’s why Hendricks is pulling out all the stops to ensure he shows up to the fight in the best possible condition while working with some of the best coaches and training partners in the business.

To that end, Hendricks has packed up his truck and headed to New Mexico where he will begin training with the famed coaches at the Jackson-Winkeljohn academy in Albuquerque, which serves as the home to several top UFC fighters including Jon Jones, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Cub Swanson and numerous others.

Hendricks posted the news via Twitter on Sunday.

Heading to @JacksonWinkMMA today can't wait to train pic.twitter.com/eWGiMgFzTp — Johny Hendricks (@JohnyHendricks) October 1, 2017

The change of scenery will probably serve Hendricks well after he’s suffered through the toughest stretch of his professional career over the past couple of years.

Following three losses in a row at welterweight including two instances where he missed weight, Hendricks moved up to 185 pounds where he briefly stopped the bleeding with a win over Hector Lombard.

Unfortunately that success was short lived as Hendricks then failed to make weight again for his next fight at 185 pounds and then fell by knockout to veteran middleweight Tim Boetsch.

Now he faces another tough challenge in Paulo Borrachinha at UFC 217 and Hendricks has to know that a win is crucial, which is why he’s leaving his home and family in Texas to spend the next four weeks training with one of the best camps in the entire sport of mixed martial arts.

