Johny Hendricks Thinks His Speed Will Beat Tim Boetsch (UFC Oklahoma City video)

(Courtesy of USA TODAY Sports)

Former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks believes his speed is going to make the difference against Tim Boetsch in the UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City co-main event on Sunday.

You can follow along for all the UFC Fight Night 112 Live Results and Fight Stats on MMAWeekly.com beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

