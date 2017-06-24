Johny Hendricks Misses Weight (UFC Oklahoma City Weigh-in Results)

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee is official following Saturday’s weigh-in, which took place in Oklahoma City, although Johny Hendricks continued his struggle with the scale.

Sunday’s main event features lightweights Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee battling it out to see who takes the next step up the divisional ladder. Chiesa currently sits at No. 6 in the lightweight rankings, while Lee is making waves at No. 11. Neither man had an issue making weight.

Hendricks, who was attempting his sophomore effort at middleweight after he defeated Hector Lombard in his divisional debut, couldn’t hit the mark. He stepped on the scale at 188 pounds, which is 2 pounds over the allowed limit for a non-title affair. He’s still expected to face Tim Boetsch in the night’s co-main event, but it’s certainly disappointing that Hendricks’ struggle with the scale has followed him from the 170-pound division up to 185 pounds.

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn opens the main card in a fight with Dennis Siver. Penn has struggled to get back in the win column in his latest career comeback.

Aside from Hendricks, one preliminary fighter also missed weight. Jared Gordon stepped on the scale at 149 pounds, a full three pounds above the 146-pound limit for his non-title featherweight fight with Michel Quinones. Like Hendricks vs. Boetsch, Gordon vs. Quinones is likely to still take place, as long as all parties can come to an agreement, which typically would include Hendricks and Gordon paying a percentage of their fight purses to their opponents as a penalty for missing weight.

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee Weigh-in Results

Main Card (FS1)

Michael Chiesa (155) vs. Kevin Lee (156)

Tim Boetsch (186) vs. Johny Hendricks (188)*

Felice Herrig (115) vs. Justine Kish (116)

Joachim Christensen (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Tim Means (171) vs. Alex Garcia (171)

BJ Penn (146) vs. Dennis Siver (146)

Preliminary Card (FS2)

Clay Guida (156) vs. Erik Koch (155)

Vitor Miranda (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (185)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Maryna Moroz (115)

Devin Powell (155) vs. Darrell Horcher (155)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Jared Gordon (149) vs. Michel Quinones (145)*

Tony Martin (156) vs. Johnny Case (156)

Josh Stansbury (206) vs. Jeremy Kimball (204)

*Johny Hendricks and Jared Gordon missed weight

