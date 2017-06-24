HOT OFF THE WIRE
Johny Hendricks

featuredJohny Hendricks Misses Weight (UFC Oklahoma City Weigh-in Results)

Bellator NYC Live Results

featuredBellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Live Results and Fight Stats

Wanderlei Silva Bellator NYC weigh-in

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Grudge Match Set Following Bellator NYC Weigh-in

Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Johny Hendricks Misses Weight (UFC Oklahoma City Weigh-in Results)

June 24, 2017
No Comments

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee is official following Saturday’s weigh-in, which took place in Oklahoma City, although Johny Hendricks continued his struggle with the scale. 

Sunday’s main event features lightweights Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee battling it out to see who takes the next step up the divisional ladder. Chiesa currently sits at No. 6 in the lightweight rankings, while Lee is making waves at No. 11. Neither man had an issue making weight.

Johny HendricksHendricks, who was attempting his sophomore effort at middleweight after he defeated Hector Lombard in his divisional debut, couldn’t hit the mark. He stepped on the scale at 188 pounds, which is 2 pounds over the allowed limit for a non-title affair. He’s still expected to face Tim Boetsch in the night’s co-main event, but it’s certainly disappointing that Hendricks’ struggle with the scale has followed him from the 170-pound division up to 185 pounds. 

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn opens the main card in a fight with Dennis Siver. Penn has struggled to get back in the win column in his latest career comeback.

Aside from Hendricks, one preliminary fighter also missed weight. Jared Gordon stepped on the scale at 149 pounds, a full three pounds above the 146-pound limit for his non-title featherweight fight with Michel Quinones. Like Hendricks vs. Boetsch, Gordon vs. Quinones is likely to still take place, as long as all parties can come to an agreement, which typically would include Hendricks and Gordon paying a percentage of their fight purses to their opponents as a penalty for missing weight.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Coach Expects Him to Fight in the UFC Late This Year

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee Weigh-in Results

Main Card (FS1)

  • Michael Chiesa (155) vs. Kevin Lee (156)
  • Tim Boetsch (186) vs. Johny Hendricks (188)*
  • Felice Herrig (115) vs. Justine Kish (116)
  • Joachim Christensen (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)
  • Tim Means (171) vs. Alex Garcia (171)
  • BJ Penn (146) vs. Dennis Siver (146)

Preliminary Card (FS2)

  • Clay Guida (156) vs. Erik Koch (155)
  • Vitor Miranda (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (185)
  • Carla Esparza (116) vs. Maryna Moroz (115)
  • Devin Powell (155) vs. Darrell Horcher (155)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Jared Gordon (149) vs. Michel Quinones (145)*
  • Tony Martin (156) vs. Johnny Case (156)
  • Josh Stansbury (206) vs. Jeremy Kimball (204)

*Johny Hendricks and Jared Gordon missed weight

RELATED > UFC Oklahoma City: Chiesa vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Triple H - Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Even WWE Wants a Piece of Floyd Mayweather vs...

Jun 24, 2017No Comments28 Views

Even WWE wants a piece of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match slated for August.

Bellator 180 Davis vs Bader

Bellator 180 Preliminary Ca...

Watch the Bellator 180 Preliminary Card, Live and Free

Jun 24, 2017

Knockout Radio Replay from ...

Join Knockout Radio for their show from Bellator in

Jun 24, 2017
Bellator NYC Live Results

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Si...

Follow along for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva full

Jun 24, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA