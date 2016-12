Johny Hendricks Goes to His Native Roots Ahead of UFC 207 (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

A product of Oklahoma, former welterweight champ Johny Hendricks has a very diverse background. Spend the day with Hendricks and learn more about “Bigg Rigg” in The Roots of Johny Hendricks and don’t miss his fight against Neil Magny at UFC 207.

TRENDING > UFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram