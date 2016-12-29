HOT OFF THE WIRE
Johny Hendricks and Ray Borg Miss Weight for UFC 207

December 29, 2016
While the top end of the UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey fight card had no issues making things official for Friday’s pay-per-view in Las Vegas, two fighters on the card were well over the weight limit for their bouts.

Johny Hendricks has now missed the cut in three of his four most recent attempts. He was pulled from a fight with Tyron Woodley when he developed kidney stones during his weight cut, was slightly over the limit for a bout with Kelvin Gastelum, and tipped the scale 2.5 pounds above the limit for his UFC 207 bout with Neil Magny.

Johny Hendricks misses weight at UFC 207 - Damon Martin FoxSportsKeeping the FOX Sports 1 preliminary headliner intact, Magny agreed to take the fight with Hendricks, who will give up 20-percent of his fight purse to Magny, according to UFC officials.

Flyweight Ray Borg, who has had trouble on the scale in the past as well, also missed weight. He was 3.5 pounds above the 126-pound limit for his main card opener opposite Louis Smolka. 

With Borg being more egregiously above the mark, Smolka’s camp negotiated a higher penalty in order for him to remain in the fight. Borg agreed to give up 30-percent of his fight purse to Smolka to keep the fight intact.

(Photo courtesy of Damon Martin/FOX Sports)

