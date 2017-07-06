Johnson vs. Gaethje official for TUF 25 Finale main event following early morning weigh-ins

The main event for “The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption” Finale is now set with Michael Johnson and UFC newcomer Justin Gaethje on weight ahead of their lightweight showdown.

The two fighters have engaged in a brutal war of words in the lead up to the fight and now they stand just 24 hours away from clashing in the Octagon.

Johnson came into the fight at 155 pounds while Gaethje was at 155.75 pounds as he makes his first appearance in the UFC following a championship run in World Series of Fighting while building a perfect 17-0 professional record.

The finals for the latest season of “The Ultimate Fighter” are also set as Jesse Taylor came in at 171 pounds while Dhiego Lima was at 170.5 pounds.

Taylor will attempt to complete his redemption story after he was unceremoniously booted from season 7 of “The Ultimate Fighter” after a drunken tirade ended with UFC president Dana White pulling him from the final fight after the show finished filming.

All fighters on the card eventually made weight but not without a little bit of drama at the end of the two-hour session on Thursday morning in Las Vegas.

With just minutes remaining until the 11 a.m. cutoff, Ashley Yoder finally made her way to the scale after rushing over from the UFC Performance Institute where she was shedding the last few pounds before weighing in.

Behind a curtain after removing her clothes, Yoder came in at 115.5 pounds and she shouted with enthusiasm after making the strawweight limit for her fight with Angela Hill on Friday night.

Here are the full weigh-in results for The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale

TUF 25 FINALE MAIN CARD (9 p.m. ET on FS1)

MAIN EVENT: Michael Johnson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155.75)

TUF 25 FINALS: Dhiego Lima (170.5) vs. Jesse Taylor (171)

Marc Diakiese (154.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (155)

Jared Cannonier (204) vs. Nick Roehrick (205.5)

Brad Tavares (186) vs. Elias Theodorou (186)

Marcel Fortuna (205.5) vs. Jordan Johnson (205.5)

TUF 25 FINALE PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

Angela Hill (114.75) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

Tom Gallicchio (170) vs. James Krause (170)

C.B. Dollaway (205) vs. Ed Herman (205.5)

Jessica Eye (134.5) vs. Aspen Ladd (135)

EARLY PRELIMS (6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Teruto Ishihara (145) vs. Gray Maynard (145.5)

Juliana Lima (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram