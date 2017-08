Johnson vs. Borg, Nunes vs. Shevchenko Face Off Ahead of Double Title Fight at UFC 215

Two titles will go up for grabs at UFC 215 as Demetrious Johnson takes on Ray Borg and Amanda Nunes faces Valentina Shevchenko after they were originally scheduled to meet in July.

On Thursday, all four fighters competing in the main and co-main events in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada faced off following a session speaking to the media.

Check out the face offs ahead of UFC 215 on Sept. 9.

