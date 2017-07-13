Johnny Bedford Not Worried About Where Fight Goes at LFA 16

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 13, 2017
Originally former UFC bantamweight Johnny Bedford’s debut for Legacy Fighting Alliance against Jimmy Flick was supposed to be a feature bout, but has since moved up to the main event slot.

For Bedford, with a goal of getting back to the UFC, the move up to a main event spot in the LFA is about as good as it can be for helping him get what he wants.

“I’ve fought on big stages before, being a UFC vet and an Ultimate Fighter vet,” Bedford told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m personally not adding any pressure to it. But I am very happy about it. I know it’s a really good opportunity for me.

“Since my release from the UFC, I’ve finished four straight, and I think from moving from the feature fight to the feature fight to the main event will probably get me five times the amount of publicity, five times the amount of exposure.”

Though he has managed to pick up four straight finishes, admittedly Bedford didn’t do as well as he felt he could have, especially in the first two of those wins, but has since gotten things back to where he wants them.

“In the first couple I did not perform up to my abilities, but I’m just tough,” said Bedford. “I get the job done. Since then I don’t think anyone has made it more than four minutes. I feel strong. Everything feels good. I’m really hard to beat right now and I don’t plan on losing anytime soon for sure.”

When Bedford (23-12-1) takes on Flick (9-3) in the 135-pound main event of LFA 16 this Friday in Dallas, Texas, he does so knowing a lot about his opponent and believing he has the distinct advantage in the bout.

“I have known Jimmy for quite a while,” Bedford said. “I’ve cornered against him a few times; two of my main training partners are of two of his three losses. But he’s a tough kid.

“He’s a better grappler than he is a striker. But I’m not really worried where the fight goes. I think I’m just better everywhere. My goal is to stand with him, look phenomenal and knock him out on national TV.”

Bedford hopes a win over Flick will be just what he needs to move up, but if that doesn’t happen, he’ll do whatever he can to make it come to pass.

“For lack of a better term, I’m just too damn good to be on the regional level,” said Bedford. “I don’t think there’s anyone at the regional level who can beat me. I don’t belong on the regional shows. I’m doing whatever it takes to get back to the UFC.

“They released me and told me that if I went and won a few I’d be back. I fought four straight, and finished four straight, and if fighting in the LFA and winning five straight doesn’t get me back, I don’t know what is.”

