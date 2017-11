John Salter Scores Quick Submission to Extend Winning Streak (Bellator 188 Full Fight)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

John Salter extended his winning streak by submitting Jason Radcliffe at Bellator 188 and continues to ascend toward the top of the middleweight division.

