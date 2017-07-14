HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor first faceoff

featuredConor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Engage in Tense First Face-Off

Dana White Mayweather McGregor World Tour

featuredDana White Kicks Off Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor World Tour

Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

featuredAmanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

John Salter Believes He’s ‘Better Everywhere’ Than His Bellator 181 Opponent Kendall Grove

July 14, 2017
No Comments

For his first fight outside North America, middleweight veteran John Salter was matched up with top flight striker Claudio Annicchiarico at Bellator 168 this past December. The fight presented a clash of styles, and Salter took advantage of his overall MMA game to get a first round finish.

“Part of me wanted to stand with (Annicchiarico) and test myself, but once I got in there I started thinking I didn’t want to take any chances and just wanted to get it over with,” Salter told MMAWeekly.com. “And I wanted to go enjoy Italy. I put him on his back, finished the fight pretty quick, and enjoyed some time in Italy with my wife.”

One of the biggest differences for Salter fighting in Italy was how the crowd initially reacted to his win. What was initially very low key because a much bigger celebratory moment as he left the cage.

“I believe a lot of people over there are more into kickboxing than MMA, so it was real quite after I won, but when I was walking out the fans were incredible,” said Salter. “All the fans wanted to take pictures and talk, hang out and ask questions, so it took me about 45 minutes just to get back to the locker room, so that was great just seeing their excitement on that level.”

While it’s been over a half year since Salter’s win over Annicchiarico, he has been active, especially within the realm of his ground game.

“There were three times we were working on a fight and they fell through last second,” Salter said. “The last one was right before the ADCC West Coast trials, so I went in competed in that and defeated two black belts in the semi-finals and finals of that, and qualified for the ADCC world championships. So I’ve been staying busy.”

TRENDING > Dana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

On July 14 in Thackerville, Oklahoma, Salter (12-3) steps back into the cage to face former Ultimate Fighter winner Kendall Grove (23-16) in a main card 185-pound bout.

“He’s a black belt on the ground, and being 6’6” that brings stuff in that other people can’t show you,” said Salter of Grove. “I believe I prepared with it by bringing in with guys with long reach, but you never know exactly with a guy like that, so I prepared for everything. I believe I’m a little bit better everywhere and it’s going to show pretty quick.”

With three wins in a row for Bellator, and five straight wins overall, Salter feels a championship bout could materialize with a victory over Grove. And while he’d like that fight to happen before the end of the year, he does have something to keep him busy in the meantime.

“I think after this fight I’ll be right in line for a title shot, and that comes available, I want to be ready and jump on it,” Salter said. “At least I’ve got something lined up in September with ADCC championship. I know I’ll have a week off after this, and then I’m right back into it preparing for the next thing.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor World Tour Video LIVE

Mayweather vs. McGregor Tour LIVE from London...

Jul 14, 2017No Comments10 Views

Watch the live stream of the final stop on the Mayweather vs. McGregor press tour, live at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Friday, July

Levi Mowles Confident Headi...

Levi Mowles will look to keep his winning ways

Jul 14, 2017

Chaos Erupts On Stage After...

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor appeared at their

Jul 14, 2017

Floyd Mayweather, Conor McG...

Mayweather and McGregor both came up short on Thursday

Jul 14, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA