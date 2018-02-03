John Moraga Faces Wilson Reis in UFC on FOX 29 Flyweight Showdown

John Moraga will get a hometown match-up with Wilson Reis when the two square off at UFC on FOX 29 on April 14 in Glendale, Az. UFC officials announced the bout on Saturday.

Moraga (18-6) was once one of the leading contenders in the UFC flyweight division. After sliding headlong into a three-fight skid, he is now working on steering his way out.

Clinging onto a Top 10 flyweight ranking, Moraga has won his last two bouts. After taking a decision over Ashkan Mokhtarian, he followed with an impressive first-round knockout of Magomed Bibulatov. Now, with another top contender staring him down, Moraga hopes to take a leap back into title contention.

Reis (22-8), like Moraga, has had a shot at UFC flyweight gold, but came up short. His championship sting is much fresher, however, as he lost to 125-pound kingpin Demetrious Johnson just last year. He followed that with a second-round knockout loss to Henry Cejudo a few months later.

In short, Reis is desperate to get back in the win column. Though he is hanging on to his No. 9 spot in the MMAWeekly.com Flyweight Top 10 Rankings, a loss now could be catastrophic for Reis, who is 33 years of age and would face a long road back to sniffing another crack at the belt.

UFC on FOX 29 features a lightweight headliner that promises fireworks. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are both known for their go-for-broke, knockout seeking styles, and now they’ll square off at the Gila River Arena in Glendale.