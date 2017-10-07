               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis announces retirement

featuredDerrick Lewis Injured; Fabricio Werdum Now Faces Walt Harris at UFC 216

UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

Dana White - UFC 216

featuredDana White on Not Cancelling UFC 216: ‘You Don’t Back Down From Cowards!’

George St-Pierre shoves Michael Bisping during UFC 217 kickoff faceoffs

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Shoves Michael Bisping During UFC 217 Face-Offs (Video)

John Moraga Drops the Bomb on Magomed Bibulatov (UFC 216 Fight Highlights)

October 7, 2017
NoNo Comments

Check out highlights from John Moraga’s knockout victory over Magomed Bibulatov at UFC 216 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion next heads to Poland for UFC Fight Night 118 on Oct. 21, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone tops the bill opposite Darren Till. The card also features home country favorite Karolina Kowalkiewicz, as she faces former Invicta FC standout Jodie Esquibel.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA