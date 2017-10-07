John Moraga Drops the Bomb on Magomed Bibulatov (UFC 216 Fight Highlights)

Check out highlights from John Moraga’s knockout victory over Magomed Bibulatov at UFC 216 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion next heads to Poland for UFC Fight Night 118 on Oct. 21, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone tops the bill opposite Darren Till. The card also features home country favorite Karolina Kowalkiewicz, as she faces former Invicta FC standout Jodie Esquibel.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram