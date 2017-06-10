John Moraga Decisively Defeats Ashkan Mokhtarian (UFC Auckland Fight Highlights)

.@chicanojohn looked exceptional tonight vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian at #UFCAuckland to earn the decisive victory. https://t.co/UxYCebEBfo — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 11, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the the flyweight bout between John Moraga and Ashkan Mokhtarian at UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.

