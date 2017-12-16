John Makdessi Takes the Nod Over Abel Trujillo (UFC on FOX 26 Highlights)

John Makdessi moves to 15-6 with the unanimous decision win over Abel Trujillo! #UFCWinnipeg https://t.co/RMTZsfW7jN — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 16, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from John Makdessi’s unanimous decision victory over Abel Trujillo at UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada.

The fight promotion next returns home to Las Vegas for its year-end blowout. UFC 219 features the women’s featherweight championship between titleholder Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm, as well as a pivotal lightweight battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.

