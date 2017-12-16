John Makdessi Takes the Nod Over Abel Trujillo (UFC on FOX 26 Highlights)

               

UFC on FOX 26 Lawler vs dos Anjos Live Results

December 16, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from John Makdessi’s unanimous decision victory over Abel Trujillo at UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada.

The fight promotion next returns home to Las Vegas for its year-end blowout. UFC 219 features the women’s featherweight championship between titleholder Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm, as well as a pivotal lightweight battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

