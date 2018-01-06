HOT OFF THE WIRE
John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz Showdown Added to UFC Belem

January 6, 2018
The UFC Fight Night 125 card slated for Feb. 3 in Belem, Brazil, recently added a pivotal bantamweight bout to its roster.

Former UFC flyweight title challenger John Dodson will continue his struggle to get his footing under him at 135 pounds when he takes on streaking Pedro Munhoz on the Brazilian’s home turf. UFC officials announced the bout this week.

Dodson (19-9) won The Ultimate Fighter 14 bantamweight tournament, defeating current champion TJ Dillashaw on the show’s finale. He then returned to flyweight, where he challenged 125-pound kingpin Demetrious Johnson on two separate occasions, coming up short both times.

Pedro Munhoz weigh-inFollowing his second defeat to Johnson, Dodson moved back to bantamweight, where he has alternated between wins and losses in his four starts. He is currently coming off of a loss to former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes.

Dodson will try to get back on track in Brazil, but faces no easy task. 

Former RFA bantamweight champion Munhoz (15-2) had a slow start to his career in the Octagon, losing two of his first four bouts and having one of two victories changed to a no contest after he tested positive for marijuana.

He has since gone on a tear, winning four consecutive fights. Three of the four victories were by way of guillotine choke, earning him Performance of the Night honors in all three bouts. Should he continue the streak by adding Dodson’s name to his hit list, Munhoz would likely vault from No. 11 in the division into the Top 10 and likely title contention.

The UFC Fight Night 125 headliner features former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a five-round non-championship middleweight bout against undefeated Eryk Anders.

               

