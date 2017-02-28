John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland Added to UFC Fight Night Nashville

A bout between ranked bantamweights John Dodson and Eddie Wineland has been added to the UFC Fight Night 108 fight card in Nashville. UFC officials announced the match-up on Tuesday.

Dodson (18-8), a former flyweight title contender, returned to the bantamweight division following his loss to champion Demetrious Johnson at at UFC 191. He knocked out Manny Gamburyan in his 135-pound return, but is coming off of a split-decision loss to John Lineker. “The Magician” hopes to start a bantamweight title run starting with defeating Wineland.

Wineland (23-11-1) fought for the interim bantamweight title at UFC 165. He plans to get back into contender status by defeating Dodson on April 22. Wineland is coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Frankie Saenz and Takeya Mizugaki. He hopes to continue the streak.

UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov takes place on April 22 at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. Featherweight contender Cub Swanson takes on hard-hitting Artem Lobov in the fight card’s main event.

