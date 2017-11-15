               

John Dodson, Several Others, Suspended for 180 Days Following UFC Norfolk

November 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis put on a Fight of the Night performance in the UFC Fight Night 120 main event on Saturday, but it came with a cost. Both are on the medical suspension list issued by the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

Despite being bloodied early, Pettis fought on into the third round, attacking the entire time, until he was forced to tap out in a mad scramble that saw Poirier end up in top position. 

Pettis’ face a crimson mask by the time the fight was over, but it appeared a rib injury forced him to finally succumb to Poirier’s punishment.

Poirier walked away with a 30-day suspension following the fight, while Pettis is sidelined for 60 days.

Several other fighters, led by bantamweights John Dodson and Raphael Assuncao, were assessed 180-day suspensions unless they are able to get medical clearance sooner.

UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis took place on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va.

UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Medical Suspensions

  • Dustin Poirier: Suspended 30 days
  • Anthony Pettis: Suspended 60 days
  • Diego Sanchez: Suspended 60 days
  • Junior Albini: Suspended 30 days
  • Cezar Ferreira: Suspended 60 days
  • Nate Marquardt: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by a facial CT scan; Minimum suspension of 30 days
  • Raphael Assuncao: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by an x-ray of his right ankle; Minimum suspension of 30 days
  • Matthew Lopez: Suspended 60 days because of knockout
  • Joe Lauzon: Suspended 45 days
  • Marlon Moraes: Suspended 30 days
  • John Dodson: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by an x-ray of his left hand
  • Michel Quinones: Suspended 30 days
  • Nina Ansaroff: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by an MRI of her left knee; Minimum suspension of 30 days
  • Court McGee: Suspended 45 days

