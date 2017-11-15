John Dodson, Several Others, Suspended for 180 Days Following UFC Norfolk

Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis put on a Fight of the Night performance in the UFC Fight Night 120 main event on Saturday, but it came with a cost. Both are on the medical suspension list issued by the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

Despite being bloodied early, Pettis fought on into the third round, attacking the entire time, until he was forced to tap out in a mad scramble that saw Poirier end up in top position.

Pettis’ face a crimson mask by the time the fight was over, but it appeared a rib injury forced him to finally succumb to Poirier’s punishment.

Poirier walked away with a 30-day suspension following the fight, while Pettis is sidelined for 60 days.

Several other fighters, led by bantamweights John Dodson and Raphael Assuncao, were assessed 180-day suspensions unless they are able to get medical clearance sooner.

UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis took place on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va.

UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Medical Suspensions

Dustin Poirier: Suspended 30 days

Anthony Pettis: Suspended 60 days

Diego Sanchez: Suspended 60 days

Junior Albini: Suspended 30 days

Cezar Ferreira: Suspended 60 days

Nate Marquardt: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by a facial CT scan; Minimum suspension of 30 days

Raphael Assuncao: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by an x-ray of his right ankle; Minimum suspension of 30 days

Matthew Lopez: Suspended 60 days because of knockout

Joe Lauzon: Suspended 45 days

Marlon Moraes: Suspended 30 days

John Dodson: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by an x-ray of his left hand

Michel Quinones: Suspended 30 days

Nina Ansaroff: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by an MRI of her left knee; Minimum suspension of 30 days

Court McGee: Suspended 45 days

