John Dodson Faces Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 120

September 14, 2017
A pair of top 10 ranked bantamweights will meet at UFC Fight Night 120 on November 11. No. 8 ranked John Dodson and No. 10 ranked Marlon Moraes will square off inside the octagon. UFC officials announced the match-up on Wednesday.

Dodson (19-8) won The Ultimate Fighter 14 bantamweight tournament in 2011. He moved to the flyweight division and made a run at the title twice. “The Magician” moved back up to the 135-pound weight class in April 2016 and scored a TKO win over Manny Gamburyan in his bantamweight return. Dodson is coming off a decision win over Eddie Wineland in his last outing in April. A win over Moraes would inch Dodson closer to the top five rankings.

Moraes (18-5-1) had a 13-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing at UFC 212 in June. The Brazilian lost a split decision to Raphael Assuncao and will be looking to start a new winning streak when he faces Dodson at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

UFC Fight Night 120 takes place in Norfolk, Virginia. The event is headlined by a lightweight fight between former champion Anthony Pettis and No. 8 ranked Dustin Poirier.

