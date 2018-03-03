John Dodson Ekes Out a Decision Over Pedro Munhoz (UFC 222 Highlights)

John Dodson wins by split decision over Pedro Munhoz. Did the judges get it right? #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/OJRKVbFAT3 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 4, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from John Dodson’s split-decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 222 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Following a stacked line-up to start the year, the UFC is taking a break for a week before heading to London for UFC Fight Night 127 on March 17. Though a Michael Bisping retirement fight had been in the works for quite some time before eventually being abandoned, the UFC London fight card features a pivotal main event. Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will attempt to take a step toward getting the belt back when he faces off with former Bellator and M-1 Global heavyweight champ Alexander Volkov, who has title aspirations of his own.

RELATED: