                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor Releases First Statement Following Fight with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Reveals Fatal Flaw Against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Stops Conor McGregor with 10th Round TKO in ‘Money Fight’

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Live Round-by-Round Results

featuredFloyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Live Round-by-Round Coverage

John Dodson Announces His Fight Against Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night in Virginia

August 31, 2017
NoNo Comments

A bantamweight fight with fireworks written all over it has just been added to the UFC Fight Night card in Norfolk, Virginia as John Dodson takes on former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes.

Dodson announced the fight via Twitter on Thursday night with the card set to take place on Nov. 11.

Dodson (19-8) has gone 2-1 since returning to the bantamweight division following a very successful UFC career competing at 125 pounds that included two separate title shots at champion Demetrious Johnson.

Most recently, Dodson dispatched former WEC champion Eddie Wineland and now he’ll look for his second win in a row when he returns in November.

Moraes (18-5-1) will look for his first win inside the Octagon when he makes his second appearance in the UFC following a split decision loss to Raphael Assuncao in June.

Prior to that setback, Moraes had won 13 fights in a row while reigning over the 135-pound division in World Series of Fighting.

Now Moraes and Dodson will look to put on a show in a featured bantamweight bout in Virginia for the card headlined by former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis as he takes on Dustin Poirier.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA