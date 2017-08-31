John Dodson Announces His Fight Against Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night in Virginia

A bantamweight fight with fireworks written all over it has just been added to the UFC Fight Night card in Norfolk, Virginia as John Dodson takes on former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes.

Dodson announced the fight via Twitter on Thursday night with the card set to take place on Nov. 11.

The Lucky dude I get to fight is @mmarlonmoraes for the #ufcnorfolk let's get excited. #Theresnomagicwithoutamagician pic.twitter.com/RIWGOzOJQN — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) September 1, 2017

Dodson (19-8) has gone 2-1 since returning to the bantamweight division following a very successful UFC career competing at 125 pounds that included two separate title shots at champion Demetrious Johnson.

Most recently, Dodson dispatched former WEC champion Eddie Wineland and now he’ll look for his second win in a row when he returns in November.

Moraes (18-5-1) will look for his first win inside the Octagon when he makes his second appearance in the UFC following a split decision loss to Raphael Assuncao in June.

Prior to that setback, Moraes had won 13 fights in a row while reigning over the 135-pound division in World Series of Fighting.

Now Moraes and Dodson will look to put on a show in a featured bantamweight bout in Virginia for the card headlined by former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis as he takes on Dustin Poirier.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram