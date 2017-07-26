HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Media Call

featuredUFC 214 Media Call Replay Featuring Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman Taps Out Kelvin Gastelum, Calls Out Michael Bisping (UFC on FOX 25 Results)

UFC on FOX 25 Weidman vs Gastelum Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark (UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-in Results)

Joey Ruquet Eyeing Multiple Division Titles After Combate Americas 10

July 26, 2017
NoNo Comments

If anything, Joey Ruquet’s win over Jose Ceja at Combate Americas 10 this past January proved to be easier than he had originally anticipated.

Against a notably difficult opponent and fighting at altitude in Mexico City, Ruquet was anticipating his bout with Ceja to be difficult, but instead he was able to pick up a convincing second round submission win.

“I was under the impression it was going to be a war,” Ruquet told MMAWeekly.com. “(Ceja) was a fights-from-the-heart straight warrior, so I knew it was going to be a battle. I did everything in my power to train extra hard and run at elevation, so I was constantly working at 8,000 feet in air just to be physically and mentally prepared for it.

“I played it a little too calm. The first round I stuck to the game plan and was in calm in there. I got a little too comfortable being on the outside with him and picking him apart. I should have been more aggressive on him. I think I played it smart and still got the W.”

Including the bout with Ceja, Ruquet has fought in MMA only once in nearly two years. And while he had a brief foray into shootboxing in the interim, Ruquet feels his time off was essential to his successful return.

“It was necessary,” said Ruquet. “I was not mentally ready to get a fight. I had a lot of personal issues. Jumping into a fight right after the Ceja fight, I wouldn’t have wanted to lose for a dumb reason. I think this (upcoming) fight happened at a perfect time to where my troubles are in the past and I’m mentally and physically 100-percent.”

TRENDING > Dana White Admits Concern Over Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones at UFC 214 Press Conference

On July 27 in Miami, Florida, Ruquet (4-1) returns to Combate to take on Vinnay Pantaleon (1-1) in a main card 135-pound bout.

“He’s a hungry fighter, and he’s seeing this fight as an opportunity to get his foot in the door, which I completely understand, I would take the fight too,” Ruquet said of Pantaleon. “But I don’t think that I’m the right person for him to try to start his career with Combate with. He should have chosen an easier fight.”

Now that he’s back to fighting actively again, Ruquet is looking to make history in Combate by not only winning his first championship with the promotion, but multiple titles.

“I would love to finish my contract with Combate before the year ends and then sign another one,” said Ruquet. “I would love to fight for the title in Combate. I want to take the 135-pound title and then move down and take the 125-pound title, and then I wouldn’t mind going up to 145-pounds and take that title too.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Cormier UFC 200 Post-Fight

Watch the UFC 214 Pre-Fight Press Conference ...

Jul 26, 2017NoNo Comments7 Views

Watch the UFC 214 Pre-Fight Press Conference streaming live from Anaheim, Calif. at 4 p.m. ET.

Jon Jones and Dana White

Dana White Explains Why He ...

Dana White will come face to face with Jones

Jul 26, 2017

Kyra Batara Out To Prove He...

On July 27 in Miami, at Combate Clasico in

Jul 26, 2017

First Round Finishes Land T...

The third edition of Dana White's Contender Series aired

Jul 26, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA