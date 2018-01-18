HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is UFC Official, but What About Conor McGregor?

featuredMichael Bisping Absolutely Refuses to Fight Vitor Belfort

Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic: ‘I’m More of a Mixed Martial Artist than Francis Ngannou’

Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

Joey Davis: ‘I Can Do Anything I Want’ Against Ian Butler at Bellator 192

January 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

Compared to his first fight, the second bout of former college wrestling standout Joey Davis’ MMA career was the total opposite.

For his MMA debut, Davis was able to pick up a unanimous decision win over Keith Cutrone at Bellator 160 in August of 2016. In his follow-up a year later at Bellator 182 versus Justin Roswell, Davis was able to secure a first round TKO in just over 90 seconds.

“The second was much quicker, but I didn’t learn much because I landed those brutal elbows,” Davis told MMAWeekly.com. “My nerves calmed down and just relaxing as much as I can.

“You can’t relax in a fight, because you get knocked out that way. I’m just trying to deal with my nerves and calming them down.”

Coming into MMA as only the third NCAA wrestler to ever go undefeated during a four year college career, Davis is admittedly still smoothing out the wrinkles in making the transition to a new sport.

“I’m still learning my game,” said Davis. “I don’t know what I’m necessarily good at. I’m only 2-0. I haven’t been doing MMA long.

“For the most part I’m just getting more composed and knowing how to deal with the pressure. Dudes are calling me out now and want to see what I’m about. I’m dealing the interviews, what everyone wants from me. I’m just learning every day.”

Davis (2-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he faces Ian Butler (3-3) in a preliminary 170-pound bout at Bellator 192 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

TRENDING > Will Georges St-Pierre Ever Make Another UFC Return? Should He?

“I’m going to do anything I can to win,” Davis said. “I’m going to take (Butler) down. I’m going to punch him. I’m going to kick him. I can do anything I want.

“I don’t have any injuries right now. My weight cut is not that bad. I’m just going to go in there calm and relaxed, ready to fight. I don’t know what’s going to happen when the bell rings, but I am excited and I am going to try to knock his head off.”

While Davis is continuing to grow into MMA, he’s just going to focus on what’s directly ahead of him, and not get caught up in hype surrounding his future.

“I take it fight by fight,” said Davis. “I live in the moment. I’m blessed. I’m happy. God blessed me with special skills. He already let me be dynamic in my sport, and now I’m going into a new one.

“This is a man’s game, not a boy’s game. I’m still a boy, coming up through the rankings and I have a lot of things to learn. I’m not going to say I’ll be the world champ, because I don’t know what it takes to be the world champ. I’m just waiting for my time, and God has the plan.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA