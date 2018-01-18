Joey Davis: ‘I Can Do Anything I Want’ Against Ian Butler at Bellator 192

Compared to his first fight, the second bout of former college wrestling standout Joey Davis’ MMA career was the total opposite.

For his MMA debut, Davis was able to pick up a unanimous decision win over Keith Cutrone at Bellator 160 in August of 2016. In his follow-up a year later at Bellator 182 versus Justin Roswell, Davis was able to secure a first round TKO in just over 90 seconds.

“The second was much quicker, but I didn’t learn much because I landed those brutal elbows,” Davis told MMAWeekly.com. “My nerves calmed down and just relaxing as much as I can.

“You can’t relax in a fight, because you get knocked out that way. I’m just trying to deal with my nerves and calming them down.”

Coming into MMA as only the third NCAA wrestler to ever go undefeated during a four year college career, Davis is admittedly still smoothing out the wrinkles in making the transition to a new sport.

“I’m still learning my game,” said Davis. “I don’t know what I’m necessarily good at. I’m only 2-0. I haven’t been doing MMA long.

“For the most part I’m just getting more composed and knowing how to deal with the pressure. Dudes are calling me out now and want to see what I’m about. I’m dealing the interviews, what everyone wants from me. I’m just learning every day.”

Davis (2-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he faces Ian Butler (3-3) in a preliminary 170-pound bout at Bellator 192 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

“I’m going to do anything I can to win,” Davis said. “I’m going to take (Butler) down. I’m going to punch him. I’m going to kick him. I can do anything I want.

“I don’t have any injuries right now. My weight cut is not that bad. I’m just going to go in there calm and relaxed, ready to fight. I don’t know what’s going to happen when the bell rings, but I am excited and I am going to try to knock his head off.”

While Davis is continuing to grow into MMA, he’s just going to focus on what’s directly ahead of him, and not get caught up in hype surrounding his future.

“I take it fight by fight,” said Davis. “I live in the moment. I’m blessed. I’m happy. God blessed me with special skills. He already let me be dynamic in my sport, and now I’m going into a new one.

“This is a man’s game, not a boy’s game. I’m still a boy, coming up through the rankings and I have a lot of things to learn. I’m not going to say I’ll be the world champ, because I don’t know what it takes to be the world champ. I’m just waiting for my time, and God has the plan.”