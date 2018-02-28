Joe Warren Will ‘Kick Some Ass’ at Bellator 195 and Target Another Title

After a 2016 that saw him lose two of three fights, former Bellator bantamweight champion Joe Warren was anxious to get things back on track in his fight against Steve Garcia Jr. at Bellator 181 in July of 2017.

For Warren, the fight with Garcia went as well as he could have liked; implementing his usual game plan to its most effective and picking up a unanimous decision victory.

“(Garcia) was a tough fighter,” Warren told MMAWeekly.com. “He’s probably the future of MMA. He was extremely durable. His striking was extremely on-point. I’m happy to get that win. It was a typical Joe Warren fight: I got rocked and switched over to wrestling, locked him down and won with elbows.”

Jumping into MMA nearly 10 years ago with little training beyond his background in wrestling, Warren feels that just within the past few years has he finally found what works best for him inside and outside the cage.

“It took me about 10 to 12 fights until I found what kind of fighter I was,” said Warren. “I believe I’m a professional fighter now, and I understand the speed and timing and rhythm in the cage is something it takes a while to learn.

“I think with the science-based training I have, I train smart now, I don’t just train hard. When I was younger I trained hard and shut my brain off and tried to run through a wall to become a champion. Now I’m seeing a little more clarity. I’m not seeing any decline. And that’s why I’m still in the cage.”

Warren (15-6) will look to kick off his 2018 on a winning streak when he faces Joe Taimanglo (23-8-1) in a 135-pound co-main event at Bellator 195 on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

“He’s a tough, tough, kid, but in Bellator at bantamweight is a badass,” said Warren of Taimanglo. “I don’t really look at the person or his name, I just think about the body in the cage that I’m going to fight. If I start putting a name, a technique, credentials behind it, it changes the fight for me.

“This is a very typical fight for me. I plan on biting down on my mouth guard, kicking some ass, and getting ready to fight for another belt in the Bellator cage.”

While he has an eye towards winning another title, for Warren the most important thing in 2018 is to be more active than he was last year.

“Bellator is the one holding the reigns,” said Warren. “I’d just like to be more active and fight more than one time a year. I believe they’re not using me for all the potential I have in Bellator. I believe there’s a lot I can do for them, and they need to use me more.”