Joe Stevenson Battles Alcoholism to Re-Emerge on TUF 25

Joe Stevenson isn’t a newbie to the Octagon. He’s not new to The Ultimate Fighter either.

Having been a champion on the regional circuit, Stevenson was the winner of Season 2 of The Ultimate Fighter. He fought several more years in the UFC, eventually facing BJ Penn for the vacant lightweight title, but never achieved his championship dream in the Octagon.

Although most may have known it, the entire time, he had an addiction to alcohol.

Now, just 34 years of age, Stevenson is back to make another run at the Octagon, competing as part of the cast of TUF: Redemption, the 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter. Holding his alcoholism at bay, Stevenson is part of a cast of fighters with various levels of UFC experience attempting to make another run at glory.

Stevenson spoke with MMAWeekly.com at the TUF 25 Gym Day, going into detail about his battle with addiction and how he has emerged at a much more positive position in his life, making another run at a career in the UFC.

