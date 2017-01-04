Joe Rogan: UFC Needs Big, Relevant Fights… How About Nate Diaz vs. Jose Aldo?

(Courtesy of PowerfulJRE)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is widely respected as one of the top analysts in mixed martial arts. He is also has a popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he and guests often break down the hot topics in MMA.

Rogan had well-known jiu-jitsu coach Eddie Bravo and UFC veteran Brendan Schaub on the show recently, where they discussed the reasoning behind the UFC making so many interim championship fights recently, and its willingness to make more.

It mostly comes down to the UFC needs big pay-per-view headlining fights, and it needs them now. So the guys discussed some of the possibilities that have already been proposed and some that haven’t.

