Joe Rogan UFC 207 Video Preview: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Joe Rogan previews the upcoming women’s bantamweight title fight and main event of UFC 207, featuring champ Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey.
Dec 30, 201627 Views
UFC women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes got her Lioness on for the UFC 207 weigh-ins in the latest episode of Embedded.