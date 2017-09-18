Joe Rogan Thinks Conor McGregor Will Return to Boxing

Now that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has made the big money in a boxing superfight with Floyd Mayweather, is he done boxing or will greener pastures lure him back to the sweet science?

UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan thinks that McGregor might be tempted to return to the squared circle.

“[Mayweather] is one of if not the best boxer ever and Conor did catch him with a couple things,” Rogan said on a special edition of his podcast on Saturday night. “They should [rematch]. Why not? I think Conor would have to beat somebody good in a boxing match and he would also have to have a real training camp [before getting a rematch].”

Even if McGregor were to box someone else and win, it’s unlikely that he will get another shot at Mayweather. While he did well, McGregor never put Mayweather in much danger. They made their money off of the fight and Mayweather has insisted that he is done boxing. He’s ready to take his money and move full-time into his business endeavors, including Mayweather Promotions.

Don’t expect to ever see Mayweather don the gloves and get back in the ring. Still, Rogan doesn’t think that McGregor is one and done with his pugilistic explorations.

Mayweather vs. McGregor was confirmed to have broken the U.K. pay-per-view record, so why wouldn’t the Irishman be interested in adding to his bank account?

“I don’t think [Conor is done boxing]. Look, he went [his] very first fight against the greatest ever and he didn’t look too bad. If there’s a legit, big fight, say if Canelo Alvarez steps up and says that he wants to fight Conor McGregor, [Conor] might do it,” said Rogan, although he doesn’t think it’s a good match-up for the UFC champ.

“It wouldn’t be a smart move; especially the difference between Canelo and Floyd. Floyd was just a brilliant boxer. Canelo is a murderous puncher and he’ll [expeletive] you up. He’ll hurt you.

“[Golvokin] is not a good fight for him either. Neither Canelo nor Golvkin is a good fight for him. That’s a terrible fight for him. Those guys are different.”

McGregor had indicated that he’d like to return to the Octagon by the end of 2017, but even that is now in doubt. McGregor’s coach, Jon Kavanaugh, doubts that there’s enough time left to make the turnaround from boxing and return to MMA by the end of the year. But with McGregor, you never know.

What would you like to see next for McGregor?

