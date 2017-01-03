HOT OFF THE WIRE
Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

featuredAmanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

Ronda Rousey at UFC 184

featuredRonda Rousey Releases Statement on Her UFC Future

amanda-nunes-ufc207promo-handsraised-750

featuredAmanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Results)

Joe Rogan: Ronda Rousey Has Heart, but a Terrible Coach (video)

January 3, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of PowerfulJRE)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is widely respected as one of the top analysts in mixed martial arts. He is also has a popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he and guests often break down some of the bigger fights in the sport. 

Following UFC 207, Rogan had well-known jiu-jitsu coach Eddie Bravo and UFC veteran Brendan Schaub on the show to talk about Ronda Rousey‘s comeback fight against Amanda Nunes. It was a brutal comeback for Rousey, who went down in defeat at the hands of Nunes just 48 seconds into the bout. 

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Rips Ronda Rousey’s Coach After UFC 207 Destruction (video)

In discussing the lead-up to the fight and the fight itself, Rogan and Schaub had an interesting exchange, ultimately determining that while Rousey has a ton of heart and wants to win, her coach, Edmund Tarverdyan is “terrible.” 

They’re not the only ones to take aim at Rousey’s coach. At the UFC 207 post-fight press conference, Nunes blasted Tarverdyan for fooling Rousey into believing she was a good boxer, while Rousey’s mom also stuck by her past criticisms of the coach.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

neil-magny-ufc207post-750

Neil Magny Wants a Top Five Opponent Next (Vi...

Jan 03, 20171 Comment37 Views

Rising welterweight Neil Magny talks about his UFC 207 win over former champion Johny Hendricks and says that he wants to face a top five opponent next.

tj-dillashaw-ufc207post-750

TJ Dillashaw Makes His Case...

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw talks about his one-sided

Jan 03, 2017
BJ Penn

Watch BJ Penn Tap Out Kenny...

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn and Kenny Florian

Jan 02, 2017
Cody-Garbrandt-UFC-207-01

Cody Garbrandt Wants to Giv...

Newly crowned bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt talks about his

Jan 02, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA