Joe Rogan: Ronda Rousey Has Heart, but a Terrible Coach (video)

(Courtesy of PowerfulJRE)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is widely respected as one of the top analysts in mixed martial arts. He is also has a popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he and guests often break down some of the bigger fights in the sport.

Following UFC 207, Rogan had well-known jiu-jitsu coach Eddie Bravo and UFC veteran Brendan Schaub on the show to talk about Ronda Rousey‘s comeback fight against Amanda Nunes. It was a brutal comeback for Rousey, who went down in defeat at the hands of Nunes just 48 seconds into the bout.

In discussing the lead-up to the fight and the fight itself, Rogan and Schaub had an interesting exchange, ultimately determining that while Rousey has a ton of heart and wants to win, her coach, Edmund Tarverdyan is “terrible.”

They’re not the only ones to take aim at Rousey’s coach. At the UFC 207 post-fight press conference, Nunes blasted Tarverdyan for fooling Rousey into believing she was a good boxer, while Rousey’s mom also stuck by her past criticisms of the coach.

