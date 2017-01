Joe Rogan Previews UFC Phoenix: Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn (video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

One of the most decorated UFC fighters to ever step foot inside the Octagon, BJ Penn, returns in Phoenix to recapture the magic of his legendary run. He faces the new breed of fighter when he takes on Yair Rodriguez Sunday night on FS1.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram