Joe Rogan Previews UFC 220 Main Event: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

(Courtesy of UFC)

The most anticipated heavyweight title bout in years features two knockout artists in Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Don’t miss them do battle at UFC 220 live on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 20, for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou full results and live fight stats, with the first bout slated for 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

The card is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou. There’s no drop-off in the UFC 220 co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.