HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 220 Miocic vs Ngannou Live Results

featuredUFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Full Results and Live Fight Stats

featuredIn the Age of Conor McGregor Clones, Stipe Miocic Only Cares About Winning

Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Drags It Out, but Hits the Mark at UFC 220 Weigh-in (Full Results)

featuredTony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is UFC Official, but What About Conor McGregor?

Joe Rogan Previews UFC 220 Fight Between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou

January 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the main event match-up between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight championship at Saturday’s UFC 220 in Boston.

TRENDING > Dana White Refuses to Say If Conor McGregor Has Been Stripped

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 20, for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou full results and live fight stats, with the first bout slated for 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

The card is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

If Micoc wins the bout, he would set a UFC record for most heavyweight title defenses at three, which goes to show how explosive the power is in the division. Hardly anyone could be a better example of that explosiveness than Ngannou, who left jaws hanging open when he landed the knockout of the year on Alistair Overeem late last year. It was the victory that placed him in front of Miocic at UFC 220.

There’s no drop-off in the UFC 220 co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA