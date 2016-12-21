Joe Rogan Lists Cain Velasquez’ Top 8 Moments (UFC 207 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Joe Rogan counts down the Ultimate 8 performances from former heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez before he battles Fabricio Verdum for the top contender spot at UFC 207 on Friday, December 30 on PPV.

