Joe Rogan & Jimmy Smith Preview UFC 223: Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Jimmy Smith preview the highly anticipated UFC 223 lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On April 7, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov will finally meet inside the octagon with the undisputed 155-pound title on the line. The matchup has been put together three times before but never came to fruition. The bout was first put together in 2015 at The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale, but Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw due to a rib injury. In April 2016, the two were rebooked to meet at UFC on FOX 19, but Ferguson withdraw 11 days before the event due to a lung issue. The two were then scheduled to meet at UFC 209 in March 2017, but Nurmagomedov was pulled from the fight card the day of weigh-ins due to complications with his weight cut.

For the fourth time, the two have been booked and will headline the UFC 223 pay-per-view. Ferguson will enter the bout riding a ten-fight winning streak. He last tasted defeat in 2012. Nurmagomedov is undefeated. He’s 25-0 through a decade of fighting.

In addition to the Ferguson vs. Khabib headliner, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will put her belt on the line in an immediate rematch with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the UFC 223 co-main event.