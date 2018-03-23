HOT OFF THE WIRE
Felice Herrig

featuredFelice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

Alexander Volkov - UFC victory

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Floyd Mayweather over Conor McGregor heavy bag

featuredFloyd Mayweather Insists He’s Going to Apply for MMA License

Joe Rogan & Jimmy Smith Preview UFC 223: Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

March 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Jimmy Smith preview the highly anticipated UFC 223 lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On April 7, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov will finally meet inside the octagon with the undisputed 155-pound title on the line. The matchup has been put together three times before but never came to fruition. The bout was first put together in 2015 at The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale, but Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw due to a rib injury. In April 2016, the two were rebooked to meet at UFC on FOX 19, but Ferguson withdraw 11 days before the event due to a lung issue. The two were then scheduled to meet at UFC 209 in March 2017, but Nurmagomedov was pulled from the fight card the day of weigh-ins due to complications with his weight cut.

For the fourth time, the two have been booked and will headline the UFC 223 pay-per-view. Ferguson will enter the bout riding a ten-fight winning streak. He last tasted defeat in 2012. Nurmagomedov is undefeated. He’s 25-0 through a decade of fighting.

TRENDING > Volkan Oezdemir Faces Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua at UFC Fight Night in Chile

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on April 7 for UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib Live Results and Full Fight Stats. In addition to the Ferguson vs. Khabib headliner, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will put her belt on the line in an immediate rematch with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the UFC 223 co-main event.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA