Joe Rogan Issues Apology After Interviewing Daniel Cormier Following KO Loss at UFC 214

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan feels bad after what he did on Saturday night.

Following a particularly tough knockout loss to Jon Jones in the main event, Rogan approached an emotional Daniel Cormier for an interview despite the fact that the former champion didn’t look like he wanted to talk to anybody in that moment.

Afterwards, UFC president Dana White revealed that Rogan wasn’t actually supposed to interview Cormier following the conclusion of the fight, but he took it upon himself to engage the former two-time Olympian as he remained standing in the Octagon.

Rogan has actually argued against interviewing fighters following a knockout after he had an awkward encounter with Alistair Overeem following his loss to Stipe Miocic last September.

On Sunday, Rogan issued an apology for deciding to interview Cormier despite his better judgment and took ownership for his mistake at UFC 214.

“My apologies to D.C. And to everyone else upset at me for interviewing him after the fight,” Rogan said on Instagram. “In all honestly I was kind of in shock and I don’t think I realized what I was doing until I had a mic in my hand and I was talking to him. I’ve said that I don’t want to interview fighters after they’ve been KO’ed and then I did it to someone that I care a great deal about. It was 100% my fuck up and no one pressured me to do it.

“I posted a series of tweets about it on Twitter but I know some of you folks only use Instagram or Facebook so I thought the right thing to do is post it here as well. I was beating myself up about it all night, and whenever something like that happens it’s always my sincere intention to apologize and express my honest feelings. It’ll never happen again.”

It was a tough moment for Cormier as he suffered a second defeat to Jones, which effectively put an end to their long rivalry that stretched back several years. Add to that, Cormier was clearly still reeling from the knockout as video showed him stumbling around the cage still trying to recover from the finishing combination that left him down and out on the canvas.

White explained that Cormier was arguing with him about the stoppage because he had no idea what actually happened to put an end to the fight until he saw the replay on the big screen in the arena.

It was an unfortunate turn of events and Rogan clearly felt bad for his ill time decision to talk to Cormier following the loss.

