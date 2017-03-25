Joe Rogan Insists Conor McGregor Would Beat Floyd Mayweather in a Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 25, 2017
When it comes down to brass tacks, UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan insists that Conor McGregor would easily win a fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Not a boxing match mind you, but a fight that isn’t limited to fisticuffs. 

As the prospect of a boxing match between the UFC champion and one of boxing’s legends grows ever more real, everyone is pontificating on the match-up, including Rogan.

Joe Rogan - Mayweather vs McGregor Fight Poster“In a boxing match, if you have $100 and you have to bet on someone, the odds are most certainly going to favor Floyd Mayweather because it’s a boxing match,” Rogan said during a recent Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “If it’s a fight, it would be 100 million to one that Conor McGregor would (expletive) him up.

“I’m not exaggerating. Of course, I’m exaggerating. No one would give you those kinds of odds, but it would definitely be something ridiculous if it was a fight. If it was a fight, an MMA fight, it would be 100 million to one.”

As unlikely as a boxing match between McGregor and Mayweather once seemed, an MMA fight is never going to happen. McGregor trains in boxing as part of his MMA workouts, gets to peal off the other distractions if a boxing match does happen, and has the confidence to step in the ring on Mayweather’s terms. The former world champion boxer doesn’t have the mindset to do the same in reverse.

As fun as it might be for Rogan to play “what if” when it comes to a fight, if this bout happens, it will be in a boxing ring under boxing rules not in a cage under MMA rules.

“Mayweather is a much better boxer. There’s just no doubt about it,” said Rogan. “He’s one of the greatest boxers, if not the greatest boxer that’s ever lived. Even though he’s smaller, you’re talking about a completely different level of skill. A completely different understanding of the subtle nuances of boxing, but Conor McGregor is not incompetent. He’s very dangerous.”

McGregor, at worst, has a puncher’s chance, and maybe a bit more than that, but Mayweather has spent his life honing his craft as a boxer. McGregor may be the more dangerous man, particularly in a fight, but in a boxing match, Mayweather is the master.

  • TheCerealKiller

    Yes Joe, 90% of the UFC would beat him in a fight. I would also predict that 0% of the UFC would beat him in a boxing match. Just strip Conor of his belt already for refusing to defend it.

    • Mendel

      I know he may as well say the sky is blue. Yeah we know. Thx Joe.

    • Maxime Boulay

      The UFC will never strip his belt when he’s giving them a chance to make such a big money and promo fight, and it’s just been 4 months since he won it. Anyone who thinks he should be stripped is out of his mind.

               

