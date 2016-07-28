HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Conor McGregor UFC 205 presser

featuredConor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

Joe Rogan Inks One-Year Deal with the UFC, Cuts Out International Events

July 28, 2016
Comments off

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has signed a one-year contract to remain with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

When rumors of the UFC sale emerged, Rogan stated that if the fight promotion were sold that he’d vacate his broadcasting position with the company. After conversations with company president Dana White (who will remain with the company after the sale), Rogan changed his mind.

“I signed for at least one more year. I was on the fence man, I just do too much (expletive). I’m too (expletive) busy. I don’t know if I’m doing myself or all the other things I do a disservice,” Rogan said during his podcast.

TRENDING > Shane Carwin, 41, Probing Possible UFC Return

Joe RoganRogan, a successful comedian, also runs as website, hosts a podcast, among other endeavors. The 48-year-old lightened his workload with the new deal by eliminating international events from his plate.

“I had a conversation with Dana, we had a bunch of conversations. What I decided to do was no more international travel. No more flying across the planet,” he said.

“I’m cutting down a lot of events, but I’m doing at-least one more year. It’s a year by year thing.”

Rogan began working for the UFC in 1997 as an interviewer and moved to play-by-play commentary in 2002. The lifelong martial artist has been an advocate for the sport throughout the years and has an unparalleled passion for combat sports.

“I don’t want anyone to think that I don’t appreciate it or that I don’t know how lucky I am or that I don’t think it’s an amazing jobs. I definitely do. I’m almost too lucky, I have too many amazing jobs.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White and Cris Cyborg

Dana White Weighs In on Cris Cyborg Anti-Dopi...

Dec 22, 2016No Comments13 Views

News broke on Thursday that Cris Cyborg had been flagged for a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. A short time later, Dana White chimed in.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jose Aldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov Doesn&#...

Khabib Nurmagomedov admits that he doesn't want to fight

Dec 22, 2016
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Blames Potentia...

Cris "Cyborg" Justino on Thursday countered news of a

Dec 22, 2016
Jose-Aldo-UFC-World-Tour-Vegas-03-2014-750

Jose Aldo’s Next Figh...

With the proposed featherweight championship unification bout out of

Dec 22, 2016
  • Kale

    Joe should stick to commentating because his stand up comedy is not good at all Imo. I’ve tried watching his stand up and never laughed at all. His podcast is more funny and he got some good people who come on his podcast. He is the voice of ufc and honestly that Goldberg guy is very annoying because he talks so Danm slow. I hate how slow he talks.. it’s like he thinks people can’t hear him or something but it is very frustrating sometimes how slow he talks.

    • dgs

      “Joe should stick to commentating because his stand up comedy is not good at all Imo. I’ve tried watching his stand up and never laughed at all.”

      I have to agree with this. I like Joe, so I’ve watched several of his stand up comedy shows, and never once have I laughed.

      I used to turn down the sound in the early days of his UFC announcing, because I just couldn’t deal with his super hyper delivery, and watching him with the veins in his neck bulging and his wild-eyed look, just made it worse. He looked like a coke head (maybe he was?). He’s calmed down a good bit since then, thankfully.

      In my opinion, the perfect commentator is Jimmy Smith. I really like his calm delivery style, his expert knowledge of the sport, and I find him to be very unbiased, which I also appreciate a whole lot.

  • Kale

    I’d like to see bas rutten take his spot.

  • rapidfire

    There are other people who can do Rogan’s job. Brian Stan, Chael Sonnen come to my mind to start with

  • Dan Eagen

    Joe tends to sound a bit biased in how he calls some fights, but I have never heard another color analyst come anywhere close to how good Joe is. Losing Joe would be a blow to the UFC for sure.

  • Hyperbole

    Joe is ok at calling fights. I don’t care for Ken-Flo at all. Chael has zero insight to offer, technically speaking. He may know his stuff, but he’s either too slow to spit it out or its striking where he truly is out of his element. The guy i think really does a good job (but it’s hard to accept because he seems so cocky) is Frank Mir. That dude can dissect a fight and he’s almost psychic. I just hate him personally. I know they have him a few events to cover years ago, but they should bring him back.

  • NastyPaul

    A lot of ignorant, uninformed comments with poor taste or wrong info here. Thank god you noobs don’t represent most MMA fans or fans of comedy.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA