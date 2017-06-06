HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredDemetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed to Market and Promote Me Appropriately

featuredUFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

Joe Rogan Declares Conor McGregor the Greatest Featherweight of All Time

June 6, 2017
No Comments

Though his resume isn’t as lengthy as Jose Aldo‘s and he’s never defended the belt, former UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor is still broadcaster Joe Rogan’s choice for greatest featherweight fighter of all time.

“I’ve got to say, Conor is the greatest 145-pounder of all time because he knocked out Aldo, who was clearly the greatest. But, in terms of who’s got more victories ,of course it’s Aldo. The problem is, we’re not doing MMA math here, you’re having two guys actually fight each other,” Rogan explained during a recent episode of his podcast.

“So if you said who is the greatest of all time? Well, it would have to be Aldo because he beat all these guys… no, no no, because the two of them fought and Conor murked him. So you’ve got to give it to him. Otherwise, there’s no other metric. There’s no other metric other than a knockout.”

The matter is certainly open to varying arguments, as Aldo’s body of work is tremendous, especially considering all the times he defended the belt, compared to McGregor never having put the belt on the line before the UFC forced him to relinquish, as he is the current UFC lightweight champion.

Rogan’s claim was bolstered by Max Holloway defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 212 over the weekend. The broadcaster, however, boils it down to the simple idea that to be the man, you have to beat the man, and McGregor beat the man, definitively.

TRENDING > War Machine (Jon Koppenhaver) Sentenced, Could Be in Prison for Life

“People will fight against it. ‘No, because Aldo was the champion for so many years.’ You’re 100-percent right. His body of work is much more impressive and there’s always going to be an asterisk next to Conor because that was just this one time he fought for the title at 145 (pounds), knocked out Aldo and was like, ya’ll be cool, I’m out of here,” said Rogan.

“(McGregor) is the best ever. You have to say he’s the best ever, even if he never fights featherweight again. Why? Because he knocked out the best ever.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

What’s Next for Jose Aldo? Not Retireme...

Jun 05, 20171 Comment56 Views

While questions abounded following Jose Aldo's loss to Max Holloway at UFC 212 on Saturday, the former UFC featherweight champion was quick to respond.

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie)

Korean Zombie Suffers Major...

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) was scheduled

Jun 05, 2017

War Machine (Jon Koppenhave...

UFC veteran Jon “War Machine” Koppenhaver, 35, was sentenced

Jun 05, 2017
Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

Demetrious Johnson Claims U...

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is fed up with

Jun 05, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA