Joe Rogan: Dana White Says Floyd Mayweather Is Serious About Pursuing UFC Deal

Floyd Mayweather seems to think he could make a billion dollars fighting in the UFC and apparently he’s already spoken to Dana White about it.

That’s the word from UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who revealed on his podcast that he exchanged messages with White after Mayweather first hinted that he might pursue a second career in mixed martial arts.

The original rumor came from Mayweather’s social media where he said he had spoken to the UFC about a potential deal that would pay him a billion dollars if he stuck around for the entire length of his contract.

“I’m Money May. They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back. I can come right back to the UFC. If I want, I can go, I can come right back to the UFC, I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three or four fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars,” Mayweather said.

Most played it off as Mayweather just spouting about how he can make even more money to tack onto his fortune, but Rogan says he reached out to the UFC president to confirm what was actually happened.

Even Rogan was shocked at White’s response.

“Dana told me that Floyd wants to make a deal in the UFC. Like legitimately,” Rogan revealed on his latest MMA podcast. “So I texted him ‘is Floyd really talking about fighting MMA?’. He goes ‘yeah, he’s f–king crazy, I told him he’d get killed but he’s still talking about doing it’.”

Obviously talking about doing it and actually fighting in the UFC are two completely different things but it’s impossible to ignore that Mayweather crossing over into MMA for at least one fight would do huge business at the box office and on pay-per-view.

A rematch between Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor under MMA rules would undoubtedly be the biggest possible fight for sport considering their boxing match sold 4.3 million on pay-per-view.

Still it’s tough to imagine Mayweather would risk his fighting legacy where he retired with a perfect 50-0 record to fight in the UFC where he would be a massive underdog to almost every fighter on the roster.

