Joe Rogan: Cris Cyborg Anti-Doping Drug is Steroid Masking Agent (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Several months after her last fight, Cris “Cyborg” Justino tested positive for a diuretic called Spironolactone. In discussing the ramifications of her potential out-of-competition UFC Anti-Doping Violation, Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub, on a recent Rogan podcast, talked at length about the possible uses of Spironolactone and their skepticism about Cyborg’s argument that the drug was part of a medical treatment.

Rogan pointed out that, among other uses, Spironolactone is often used as a masking agent that aids in diminishing the effects of steroid use, particularly in women. Of course, as he noted, there are legitimate uses, although he appeared highly skeptical that Cyborg’s use was simply a medical treatment.

